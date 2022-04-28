Malayalam actress Mythili ties knot with Sambath, wedding photos go viral

Unni/Instagram

Popular Malayalam actress Mythili married Sambath at the famous Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on Thursday, April 28. Sambath is an interior designer by profession. The wedding was a private and intimate affair attended by the couple's close friends and families.

The photos from their wedding, shared by Mythili's make-up artist Unni and their wedding photographer Shabeer Zyed, are going viral on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram. In the photos, the couple looks beautiful together as Mythili wore a traditional golden and white saree called kasavu while Sambath wore a traditional mundu along with a white shirt.

Mythili, whose original name is Brighty Balachandran, and Sambath were seen holding lotus flower bouquets in their hands with tulsi leaf garlands around their necks in the viral wedding pictures. The couple will soon host a grand wedding reception in Kochi for their friends, colleagues, and extended family members.



READ | Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Check out Bollywood divas’ stunning mangalsutras

Talking about Mythili's acting career, she made her debut in the mystery film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha in 2009 which also featured Mammooty in the leading role. She earned recognition with her act two years later in Aashiq Abu's romantic comedy Salt N' Pepper in 2011 which earned her a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Malayalam.

In 2012, she earned her second nomination for the category Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Malayalam for the dark comedy crime film Ee Adutha Kaalathu. Her most recent films include the 2019 comedy film Mera Naam Shaji directed by Nadirshah, the 2018 crime drama Pathirakalam directed by Priyanandanan and the 2017 anthology film Crossroad.

A trained classical dancer, Mythili will be seen next in Chattambi helmed by Abhilash S Kumar. The actress hosted the TV show Gaanasallapam before entering Malayalam film industry.