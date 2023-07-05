Malayalam actress Arthana Binu makes shocking allegations against father Vijayakumar, says ‘he threatened to…’

Arthana Binu makes shocking allegations against father Vijayakumar

Malayalam actress Arthana Binu popularly known for her roles in movies like Semma, Shylock, Mudhugauv and more, recently made shocking revelations about his father Vijayakumar. The actress accused her ‘biological father’ of trespassing and threatening.

On Tuesday, Arthana Binu took to her Instagram and shared a video of her father and actor Vijayakumar breaking into their house and alleged that he has been making chaos in their family despite being divorced from her mother. She alleged that her father threatened her and her family and even after filing a police complaint, no action has been taken against him.

Arthana’s shared a long note on Instagram which read, “Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when heard him threatening my sister and grandmother to kill them. He also threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent if I don’t obey. He also said that if I wish to act I should act in the movies which he says. He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for a living. He also bad-mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting.”

She also added, “All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which I and my mom have filed against him against trespassing, intruding, and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution.”

Arthana further claimed that Vijayakumar had also filed a case against her to stop her from doing movies and acting and said, “I am acting in movies only to my will. Acting has always been my passion and I will continue to act as long as my health permits me to. Whenever I act in a Malayalam movie he filed a case to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case, and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will..”

Vijayakumar has divorced his wife who stays with her daughters and 85-year-old mother. He also has a case ongoing against him for threatening his wife and daughters

Arthana Binu is the daughter of Malayalam actor Vijayakumar and Binu Daniel. The actress made her debut in 2016 with the Telugu movie Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu’ starring Raj Tarun. She is popularly known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films.