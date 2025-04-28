ENTERTAINMENT
The investigation is part of a larger crackdown on drug-related activities, with excise officials examining the involvement of the actors in this particular case.
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi appeared before excise officials in Alappuzha on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the seizure of hybrid ganja worth approximately Rs 2 crore earlier this month. The drugs were discovered in the possession of a woman, who allegedly told the excise authorities that she had consumed drugs alongside both Chacko and Bhasi. Based on her statement, the excise department issued notices to the actors, prompting their appearance for questioning. The investigation is part of a larger crackdown on drug-related activities, with excise officials examining the involvement of the actors in this particular case.
Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko, who has previously faced allegations of drug use and misconduct, continues to be under scrutiny. On April 22, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued a final warning to the actor, urging him to refrain from any further drug use or disruptive behaviour on film sets. FEFKA's general secretary, B Unnikrishnan, held a press briefing where he confirmed that Chacko had admitted to using drugs. "FEFKA informed family members of Shine that he required professional assistance to overcome the problem of drug use. We will not cooperate with him if he violates the assurance not to create any more problems," Unnikrishnan said during the press conference.
Shine Tom Chacko's troubles continued last week when he was involved in an incident during a narcotics raid at a hotel in Kochi. The actor reportedly fled the scene, but he was later apprehended by Kochi police on April 19 after a lengthy interrogation. He was arrested but secured bail shortly afterwards.The ongoing investigation has raised more questions about Chacko's involvement in the drug-related case.
Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya informed ANI that the investigation is still ongoing. "Investigation with regard to a case registered against actor Shine Tom Chacko is going on. We have taken some samples to be forwarded to the FSL and based on the results, we will conduct further investigation. There are certain other circumstances which we are investigating as well. He is cooperating with the investigation and as of now, we will not be able to actually take it further or make any conclusive remarks unless we have some more information. He has given an explanation and we are verifying if it is true," the police official said.
Earlier, Shine Tom Chacko appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station in response to a notice issued by the police, requesting an explanation for his attempt to flee the hotel during the narcotics raid. Shine's lawyers accompanied him during this appearance.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI
READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli moved to London due to this shocking reason: 'They just want to...'
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi questioned by excise officials in hybrid ganja case
Thudarum box office collection day 4: Mohanlal film beats its opening day haul on first Monday, earns Rs...
RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi leaves cricket fraternity surprised, Suresh Raina calls him ‘ripe player’
'Hitting it like anything': Fans hail Vaibhav Suryavanshi as RR star slams his first IPL century
Anushka Sharma is 'calming effect' in Virat Kohli's life, says Sonal Chauhan: 'The right woman is bringing out...'
IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams fastest IPL century by an Indian in just 35 balls during RR vs GT match
RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi overtakes MS Dhoni, 'bebaak, bekhauf, bindaas' Rajasthan Royals' batter becomes..
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams fastest fifty of IPL 2025 during RR vs GT match, WATCH
VIDEO: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah loses cool, raises hand to slap senior police officer on stage at rally
Shoaib Ibrahim breaks silence on being trolled for 'new vlog soon' post after Pahalgam terror attack: 'Hum kya special...'
UPSC NDA 1 Result 2025 Declared: Merit list out on UPSC website, get direct link, steps to download list here
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal in race to acquire stake in THIS Chinese firm, its business is...
Shahid Afridi’s ‘extremist views’ on Pahalgam terror attack draws ire from former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria
MHT CET: Students allege over dozen incorrect questions in exam; Congress leader demands probe
Pakistan could lose millions after closing its airspace for India; here's how
Viral Video: Student asks ChatGPT to negotiate autorickshaw price, AI’s brilliant skills save him Rs...
Will Parliament hold special session on Pahalgam terrorist attack? Details here...
RR vs GT Highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blazing 101 propels Rajasthan Royals to emphatic 8-wicket win over Gujarat Titans
China backs Pakistan after Pahalgam terrorist attack, THIS is what Foreign Minister Wang Yi said...
Shaji N Karun, legendary Malayalam filmmaker and multiple National Award winner, dies at 73
Salman Khan signs Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 after Sikandar box office failure? Writer Vijayendra Prasad shares update: 'He liked...'
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif gives THIS advice to Shehbaz Sharif amid rising tensions with India
Vikas Divyakirti's video on Pahalgam attack goes viral: 'Pakistan pet se hai, Balochistan kabhi bhi...'
Shruti Haasan reacts to people asking her 'which number boyfriend is this': 'I don't feel bad about it but...'
26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's NIA custody extended by THESE many days
Do you know MS Dhoni is a part of a para regiment in Indian Army? Know his designation and other details
Sreeleela welcomes baby girl, here are 5 reasons why 'Aashiqui 3' actor is trending ahead of Bollywood debut
Spain, Portugal hit by massive power outage, flights, trains, other services severely affected
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance adds Rs 93000 crore in one day, biggest single-day jump in...
Why elections are held only on Mondays in Canada? Tradition and logic behind election day
Pahalgam terror attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over not ensuring tourists' safety, says, 'terrorism can only end when...'
Thudarum box office collection day 3: Mohanlal film beats Aadujeevitham to score second biggest opening weekend in Malayalam cinema, earns Rs...
Meet woman who left job in Saudi Arabia, mother of two, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is from...
Russia's Putin announces 3-day ceasefire in Ukraine war during May 8-10
With key members exiting; is WHO losing relevance? Will India reconsider its position?
When Hope Meets Hustle: The networker trailer promises an eye-opening story, releasing May 09
How do top CBSE schools in Amritsar such as Podar International School promote an active lifestyle?
How may Pakistan react if India carries out surgical strike post Pahalgam terrorist attack?
Narayana Educational Institutions Tops JEE Main 2025!
Meet woman who started her career at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now joined YouTube India as MD
Seema Haider’s ‘Now I’m India's daughter-in-law' statement goes viral amid suspension of Pakistani visas after Pahalgam terror attack; Where is she now?
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir to be replaced in her debut Indian film Sardaar Ji 3 starring Diljit Dosanjh after Pahalgam terror attack: Report
Meet actor who has 1 hit and 13 flops, worked with Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, now has Rs 1500 crore net worth, he is...
Generations of Grace: Kunal Dalmia honours his mother with the luxurious 'SABO' Hotel
New Scam Alert! Woman charged Rs 4.6 lakh for no trips by Uber; here's what happened
'Every masterpiece has a cheap copy': Virat Kohli's picture with Kevin Pietersen sparks hilarious reactions on social media
Who is Jagmeet Singh, Indian-origin politician contesting race to become new Canada Prime Minister
RCB vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpasses this KKR star to becomes second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history
This Rafale fighter may take off from Naval ship, India will pay France Rs...
Meet Bigg Boss OTT star, who once earned Rs 500 a day, now owns flat worth Rs 4.98 crore, expensive car, she is...
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear DWARKA Monday April 28 TODAY; check winners list
SRH owner Kavya Marhan sends Pat Cummins-led team to... in the middle of IPL due to...
How can India target terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan without violating air space, LoC, sending troops?
Aamir Khan to play Guru Nanak? Actor's team breaks silence, issues statement: 'He holds highest respect for...'
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Win Win W-819 Monday April 28 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
Karan Johar has epic reaction to Delhi guy calling off wedding over his 'Channa Mereya' song
SS Rajamouli confirms Nani in Mahabharatam, Baahubali director will reunite with actor after 12 years
This was India's most educated politician, had 20 degrees from 42 universities, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to..., died at a young age after...
Is nepotism the only story in Bollywood?
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan hits back trollers for mocking their son Angad, says ‘our son not a topic for your entertainment'
In pics: Triptii Dimri sets major beach goals in bandeau bikini top, mini skirt worth Rs...
Salman Khan delays UK tour in light of tragic Pahalgam attack: 'New dates for the shows will be...'
IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this special record during MI vs LSG clash
Mukesh Ambani became world's largest mango exporter by transforming barren Jamnagar land into...
Aamir Khan, his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Junaid visit Reena Dutta's house; netizens react: 'Inka sab...'
Did Sachin Tendulkar play for Pakistan before India? Here's what you need to know
Electricity from Space to Earth? This country is planning to beam solar power to earth, not US, China, Russia, it is...
Meet world's youngest Chartered Accountant Nandini Agrawal, who secured AIR..., score was...
Pahalgam terror attack: India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation
Meet woman who was interested in both engineering and medicine, cleared JEE Main with 99 percentile, scored around 590 marks in NEET-UG, but opted for another entrance exam, now she is studying...
World's first handbags made from 80-million-year-old T-Rex leather to hit market soon
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film sees major jump in second weekend, crosses day one haul on Sunday, earns..
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli teases KL Rahul with iconic 'this is my ground' celebration after RCB beat DC by 6 wickets
Hera Pheri star Paresh Rawal calls Baburao's role 'gale ka fanda', wants to break free: 'I feel suffocated'
Travel New Delhi to Kalka in less than 5 hours with Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: From ticket price to time table, top speed, stations, all you need to know
Indian Army responds effectively to ceasefire violations by Pakistan
This cricketer-actor couple venture into film production, launch Purple Rose Entertainment, not Virat-Anushka, KL Rahul-Athiya,
UPSC topper AIR 1 IAS Shakti Dubey's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects
Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole accuses 'terrible man' Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, recalls shocking incident: 'Get off your clothes and sit...'
Meet man, who battled with visual impairment, financial woes, yet cracked UPSC on his first attempt with AIR...
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 12 dead in Mandsaur accident
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RR vs GT match 47 live on TV, online?
RR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Once Milind Soman opened up about his secret diet as India’s First Supermodel: 'I eat very little meat'
Nani recalls his favourite Hindi films, reacts to Salman Khan's 'Bollywood films doesn't work' in South' statement: 'Bina chale kaise superstar ban gaye' | Exclusive
Viral video: Kashmiri woman dances on tree to ‘Jhalla Wallah’, netizens say 'Bollywood could never'
Viral Video: Man's viral 'sensation' prank on public leaves netizens in splits, WATCH
IAS Smita Sabharwal transferred, days after resharing AI Image in Hyderabad land row, now posted as...
Letter written by passenger aboard Titanic sells for THIS whopping amount at auction in UK
Paresh Rawal reveals he used to drink his urine every morning, Ajay Devgn's father suggested him to 'gulp it like beer', he did it so for...
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh after Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match for...
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya fifties guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 6-wicket win over Delhi Capitals
Stock Market Holiday 2025: NSE, BSE to remain closed for 3 days this week; check details
'We will come. Kashmir is ours': Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam after terror attack, shares photo of empty flight, gives out message to terrorists
Jasprit Bumrah creates history for Mumbai Indians, breaks Lasith Malinga's 14-year-old record during LSG clash
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move for quick-commerce expansion, to set up...
'If he persist this way then the title is...': Ex-India star accuses Ricky Ponting of bias towards 'foreigners' at Punjab Kings
Mahesh Manjrekar says Chhaava worked because of Sambhaji Maharaj, not Vicky Kaushal: 'His last five films flopped'
NCERT drops all portions on Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 textbooks; adds Maha Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra
Have you ever tried 'Bhindi samosa'? Viral video shows street vendor preparing bizarre snack, leaves netizens disgusted