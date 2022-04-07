Malayalam actor-writer Sreenivasan stable after bypass surgery

Veteran Malayalam actor-writer Sreenivasan health condition is stable after bypass surgery. As per the report of ANI, Sreenivasan underwent emergency cardiac surgery a few days ago in Kerala. Sreenivasan suffered a cardiac arrest on March 30 and then was admitted to a hospital.

Unfortunately, after his surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator as his saturation levels dropped. Entertainment writer Sreedhar Pillai shared an update about Sreenivasan's health. Pillai tweeted, "The veteran actor, writer and director #Sreenivasan is on ventilator support after a bypass surgery following heart issues. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Here's the tweet

The veteran actor, writer and director #Sreenivasan is on ventilator support after a bypass surgery following heart issues. Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/cFLbukBInU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 7, 2022

Now, according to authorities at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Sreenivasan is responding well to the treatment. In a statement, the authorities said, "Mn Sreenivasan, film actor, was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital on 30th March due to Cardiac Ailment for which he underwent BY-PASS surgery and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit. His progress to illness is satisfactory and he is responding well to Treatments and Medications."

In his career, Sreenivasan has acted in more than 225 films. The talented artist started his journey in the mid-1970s by Manimuzhakkam. Sreenivasan also ventured into scriptwriting for director Priyadarshan's film Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984). His screenplays work includes notable films like Midhunam, Varavelpu, Sandesham, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Njan Prakashan and Oru Maravathoor Kanavu.

Sreenivasan earned the prestigious 1989 Kerala State film award for best film for his directorial Vadakkunokkiyanthram. He has also earned National Film Award for Best Film on other social issues for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998). Sreenivasan’s next project is Makal, which is slated for the April end release. The renowned artist will also be seen in Pappa and 2 Gentlemen.