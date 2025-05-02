Vishnu Prasad’s passing has deeply saddened his fans and colleagues.

Veteran Malayalam TV actor Vishnu Prasad has passed away, leaving the industry in shock and mourning. The actor had been battling a liver-related illness and was reportedly unconscious in his final days. He breathed his last on the night of May 1.

Vishnu Prasad’s passing has deeply saddened his fans and colleagues. Members of the Malayalam television industry have been sharing heartfelt tributes and cherished memories of the late actor. Social media platforms have been flooded with condolences ever since the news of his untimely demise surfaced.