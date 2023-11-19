Headlines

Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside parked car in Kerala

Vinod Thomas acted in movies like Ayyappanum Koshyum, Bhoothakaalam, Vaashi, and Sullu among others.

PTI

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Popular actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam, Kerala, police said on Saturday. He was 45.

The hotel’s management informed that a person is inside a car parked on its premises for a long time, police said. "We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead," police said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Thomas is known for his roles in movies like Ayyappanum Koshyum, Bhoothakaalam, Vaashi, Sullu, and Priyan Ottathilanu. He was last seen in Bhagavan Dasante Ramrajyam.

