An officer of Anchalummoodu police station said that the actor had been staying at the hotel since May 2 as part of a move shoot nearby and during checkout on Thursday, he created a scene at the establishment while intoxicated.

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was on Thursday arrested for allegedly creating a nuisance at a hotel here while under the influence of alcohol and later released on station bail.

The police were called and he was taken for a medical check-up and then to the Anchalummoodu police station where a case under section 118 (a) (found in a public place, in an intoxicated manner) of the Kerala Police Act was registered against him, the officer said.

“He was very drunk and was shouting at everyone, even the police,” he said. According to visuals on TV channels, the ‘Jailer’ actor was seen shouting at the police inside the station also. The officer said that the actor was released on station bail, following one of his associates standing as surety for him.

This is not the first time the actor has been arrested for creating a ruckus while intoxicated. There have been several similar incidents in the past.

