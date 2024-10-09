Twitter
Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passes away at 88

Starting his film career after the age of 40, T P Madhavan appeared in over 600 Malayalam films.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passes away at 88
Image credit: Instagram
Noted Malayalam actor T P Madhavan died at a private hospital here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 88. Madhavan's death occurred while he was being treated at the hospital for various ailments.

He had been residing at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years. Starting his film career after the age of 40, Madhavan appeared in over 600 Malayalam films. He served as the first general secretary of the Malayalam film actors' association, AMMA.

Madhavan made his film debut in 1975 when actor Madhu gave him his first break. In later years, he faced difficult times, living in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram before a serial director took him to Gandhi Bhavan. He gained attention for playing antagonistic roles and then switched to doing comedy roles and became a character actor with time. Afterwards he made a few more appearances in serials and films. In recent years, Madhavan has been suffering from age-related ailments.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials.

Some of his notable work are Nadodikkattu, Pandippada, Ordinary, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayan, Nammal, Narasimham, Oru CBI Diary Kuruppu, Moonam Mura, Achuvettante Veedu, Sandesham and Aaram Thampuran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

