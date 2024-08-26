Twitter
Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Siddique has lodged a complaint against actress Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual harrasment.

ANI

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action
Image credit: Instagram
Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique has lodged a complaint with Kerala police against actress Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual misconduct, officials said on Monday.

According to an official with Kerala Police, actor Siddique has lodged a complaint against actress Revathy Sampath, who had earlier accused him of sexual harassment. "The complaint has been submitted to Director General of Police," he said.

This comes after actress Revathy Sampath accused Siddique, who is general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct. In a media interaction, the actress had alleged that the incident happened when she was 21 years old. She stated that Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook, addressing her as "Mole," a term often used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter.

"After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole.' There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then," Revanthy said.

Alleging that Siddique sexually abused her, both physically and mentally, the actress said, "He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma. It even affected my professional life. No system stood by me. It took me a long time to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and stood before me like it was normal. Everyone responded as if it was a common occurrence. It felt like they all did it knowingly."

Speaking on how she managed to escape the situation, the actress added, "I ran away to escape. I responded as best as I could at that age. He said there was nothing I could do. I fled, managed to get into an auto, and escaped." Siddique is a popular actor who has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies. He has also acted in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

