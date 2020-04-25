Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at 67

Renowned Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol breathed his last at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on April 25. He was aged 67 and died of an age-related illness.

The actor was unwell for a couple of years and for the same reason, he stopped working in films and Television serials. Ravi was a celebrated actor in Malayalam Television industry. He had some noteable works like Season, Godfather, Chathurangam, Vidheyan, Kottayam Kunjachan and Idukki Gold.

Making his acting debut in Mollywood with Swathi Thirunal, Ravi became popular for his serious roles in over 50 films and various Television shows. Apart from acting, he also wrote approximately 25 short stories, two of which titled Devaranjini and Nimanjanam were even converted into Television series.

The actor was honoured with Kerala State Award for best actor in the television series American Dreams (2003). Born to drama artiste TN Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini, he was the nephew of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon. Ravi is survived by his wife Geetha Lakshmi.