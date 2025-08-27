Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event, on ventilator

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor and TV host Rajesh Keshav, better known as RK, is battling for his life after collapsing during a live programme in Kochi on Sunday night. The incident occurred at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where he was performing in front of an audience.
He was quickly taken to Lakeshore Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a cardiac arrest. The 47-year-old remains on a ventilator.
Soon after, filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared the news on Facebook, explaining that Rajesh underwent angioplasty and has been on life support ever since. “Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet—except for some slight movements now and then. Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition,” he wrote.
The filmmaker’s post also carried an emotional appeal for his recovery. “We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It’s heartbreaking. But we know he will come back—if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy.”
Rajesh has been part of the Malayalam film industry for over a decade, taking on diverse roles in movies such as Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).
His sudden health crisis has sent shockwaves through the industry, with fans and colleagues flooding social media with messages of concern and hope for his recovery.