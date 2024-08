Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian and appeared in a total of five films.

Malayalam film actor Nirmal Benny, known for his role in Amen, has passed away. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor shared the news of his demise on social media handle.

Remembering the late actor, he shared that he died of a heart attack. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart...Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen Nirmal...The death was due to a heart attack this morning....Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace." He also shared the sad news about his demise on his Facebook.

Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian. He made his film debut in 2012 with Navagatharkku Swagatham. The film was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar and directed by Jayakrishna Karanavar . He became popular with his portrayal of Kochachan (a junior priest) in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Amen. Amen is a 2013 comedy-drama film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P. S. Rafeeque from a story by Pellissery.

He appeared in a total of five films, including Dooram. Dooram is a 2016 Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Manu Kannamthanam starring Maqbool Salmaan, Shine Tom Chacko and Bhagath Manuel. Benny also acted in it.

He also gained recognition through YouTube videos. His passing away has left the family members and industry in shock.

