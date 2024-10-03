Twitter
Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Mohan Raj was a tall and well-built person and his sound combined with his facial expression helped him to take the role of villain to a new level in the south Indian films.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away
Mohan Raj passes away
Mohan Raj, popularly known as Keerikadan Jose, the Malayalam actor who was best known as a villain passed away in Thiruvananthapuram at his house on Thursday, October 3. 

Raj was a Central government official before being cast as the villain in Kireedam, his second film in 1989. In the film, the screen name of his character was Keerikadan Jose which got attached to him and became popular with the name. The film also saw Mohanlal as the hero and turned out to be one of the all-time hits in Malayalam cinema.

After the stupendous success of that film the stock of Raj alias Jose also skyrocketed and he went on to act in more than 300 films. Raj was a tall and well-built person and his sound combined with his facial expression helped him to take the role of villain to a new level in the south Indian films.

A few years back while doing a stunt scene for a Telegu film he suffered a leg injury and from then on he was unable to recover fully. The last film he acted in was in 2022 in the Mammootty film ‘Rorshach’ after which his health deteriorated and remained at home. There were instances when people used to crowd around him by calling his screen name, Keerikaden Jose.

The last rites will be held in the state capital on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

