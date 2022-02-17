Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep dies at 61, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn his demise

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, also known as Kottayam Pradeep, died on Thursday after having a heart attack. The actor was 61 years old.

The actor's demise was verified by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who paid his respects.

K Rajan also took to his Twitter account and mourned the actor’s demise.

He wrote, “Condolences on the demise of Sri Kottayam Pradeep.He was an artist who created comedy for Malayalam film lovers. Sri Kottayam Pradeep was a comedian who gained a place in the minds of Malayalee's through his different style of dialogue. Pay tribute to him”



Actress Arya Badai took to her Instagram and wrote, “Def didn’t wanna wake up to this .in total loss of words… Pradeep Etta We shall have all those witty chit chats on the other side of the world keto. Rest In Peace”

At the age of 40, Kottayam Pradeep made his film debut in 2001. He appeared in almost 70 films and was best recognised for his humorous roles. Pradeep made his acting debut in IV Sasi's film ‘Ee Nadu Enale Vare’. He began his career in Malayalam as a junior artiste, portraying non-speaking roles.

Films like ‘Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu’, ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, ‘Life of Josutty’, ‘Kunjiramayanam’, and ‘Amar Akbar Antony’ are just a few of his well-known works.