Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...
Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…
Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway station stampede that killed 18
Uttar Pradesh flood alert: These districts are on high alert as Yamuna, Chambal, Saryu breach danger mark due to…
ENTERTAINMENT
The incident came to light on Friday evening when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.
Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara here, police said. The incident came to light on Friday evening when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. Police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest. A versatile entertainer, Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise. (PTI)
(This story is being updated)