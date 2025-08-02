Twitter
Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest

The incident came to light on Friday evening when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara here, police said. The incident came to light on Friday evening when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. Police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest. A versatile entertainer, Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise. (PTI)

(This story is being updated)

