Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75 due to multiple organ failure

On Sunday, the former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi at 75. The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm.

"He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release. As the news of his death spread, social media was flooded with messages from people from all walks of life, including prominent actors and politicians, expressing their condolences and grief.

For the unversed, Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and started his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972. His latest movie was Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' and the last film he acted in was 'Pachuvum Atbuthavilakkum' directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of ace director Satyan Anthikad. Besides his acting career, he was active in politics also.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the actor was elected from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur district as a Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate but lost his constituency in the 2019 elections to Benny Behanan of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Innocent tried his luck at writing scripts and also sang a few songs in the films Mr Butler' and 'Sandram'. He was diagnosed with cancer twice and yet always maintained a positive attitude towards life, a fact remembered by many in their condolence messages on social media.

The actor was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital and was on ECMO support. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a form of cardiopulmonary support where the patient's blood is pumped and oxygenated outside the body using a machine.

The actor-turned-politician has reportedly not been well for some time. A few years ago, he had been diagnosed with cancer but in 2015 he announced that he was finally cured of the disease. (With inputs from PTI)

