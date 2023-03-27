Malayalam actor Innocent dies: Dulqueer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other celebs pay tribute

Dulqueer Salmaan-Innocent-Prithviraj Sukumaran

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away at 75 on March 26. The actor was best known for his comedy roles like Ramaji Rao speaking, Mannar Mathai speaking, Godfather, and Vietnam colony and the actor also impressed the fans with negative roles like Kei and Kothodu Kathoram. The actor’s demise has left the industry in shock and several actors paid their tributes on social media.

On Sunday, Dulqueer Salmaan took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of Veteran actor Innocent and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest caliber. One of those timeless all-time greats. Beyond that, you were all things wonderful. You were all heart. You were family. To mine. To everyone who watched you on screen. To everyone you met. I’ve had the privilege of knowing you closely. Like my father's brother. Like an uncle to Surumy and me. You were my childhood. And I grew upto act alongside you. And you regaled us with stories then and now. Always gathering people. Always lifting them up. My thoughts are all over the place. As is my writing. I love you dearly Innocent uncle. Rest in peace.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Twitter wrote, “End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent.”

Shashi Tharoor also paid his tribute to former MP and actor and said, “Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti.”

Senior Malayalam actor Jayaram also shared his condolences to the actor’s family and said, “Another huge loss for Indian cinema. I am at a loss for words at the moment as a brotherhood that lasted for over three decades has come to an end and I consider myself the luckiest to have known him and to have shared screen space with him throughout the years. My deepest condolences to the family. #RIP innocent etta.”

"Thanks, Innocent chetta (brother)! For the laughs given... not only on screen but also in life...#RIP #actorinnocent," Manju Warrior shared her heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent was in hospital since March 3 and breathed his last on March 26 at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. The hospital said in a release that the actor was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failures that resulted in heart failure.

