Malayalam actor Harish Pengan of Minnal Murali-fame passes away at 49

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan, who was suffering from liver ailments, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan of Minnal Murali-fame passes away at 49
Harish Pengan passed away at 49

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan, who was suffering from liver ailments, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday, film industry sources said. The 49-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital early this month following stomach pain and after certain medical tests, it was diagnosed that his condition was serious.

The doctors had suggested a liver transplant and Pengan’s twin sister agreed to be the donor but as they did not have Rs 30 lakhs for it, the actor’s friends started to raise funds. However, Pengan’s condition deteriorated and he passed away on 3.25 pm on Tuesday.

The actor is known for films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali.

The last rites of the actor will be held here on Wednesday, his family said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors Union condoled his demise.

