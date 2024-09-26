Twitter
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released on bail

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu was arrested in a sexual assault case.

Riya Sharma

Sep 26, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released on bail
Edavela Babu
Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes's former General Secretary Edavela Babu was formally arrested on Wednesday after a round of questioning by the Special Investigation Team in a case of sexual abuse against him based on a complaint of a former actress, but released on bail.

Since Edavela Babu had secured anticipatory bail early this month, the police, after registering his arrest, released him. On Tuesday, two-time CPI-M legislator and veteran actor Mukesh was first questioned and then arrested but let off on bail as he had also secured anticipatory bail.

The Malayalam film industry has been buffeted by controversy after the August 19 release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which probed the conditions of the women working in the industry, as a number of allegations against top figures followed.

Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, including nine from the film industry based on the complaints from actresses. The others facing cases are Mukesh, Jayasurya, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith, and V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. While actor Baburaj and director Tulasidas have been named, no FIRs have been registered against them so far.

Last week, leading director Prakash also was arrested and let off as he had secured anticipatory bail after a young woman writer said she was sexually harassed by him years back. Now all eyes are on the SIT as they are expected to meet with around a dozen actresses who have testified before the Hema Committee about their bad experiences and the High Court had ordered if these people stick to their complaints then FIRs should be registered. The SIT formed to probe after the Hema Committee report was submitted is working hard as they have to submit an action taken report to the High Court on October 3.

