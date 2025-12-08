iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know
Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case, six found guilty
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'
Dhurandhar: Siddharth Anand says Ranveer Singh film is 'nasha', hails Aditya Dhar's 'passion', calls it 'prime example of...'
Sunny Deol shares first post after Dharmendra's death, remembers him on 90th birth anniversary: 'Papa hamesha mere...'
BIG JOLT to IndiGo, Airlines parent company InterGlobe Aviation's shares fall by..., after show-cause notice issued to CEO Pieter Elbers due to...
Goa nightclub 'Birch By Romeo' owner Saurabh Luthra FIRST statement out, says, 'In hour of irreplacable sorrow...'
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 flights cancelled, THESE cities severely affected, airports issue warnings
Who is Sunny Reddy? Indian origin American elected as Co-Chair of Michigan Republican Party
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Restrictions near Red Fort ahead of UNESCO event until December 13; Check affected areas and diversions
ENTERTAINMENT
A South Indian actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was sexually assaulted in her car after ten people abducted the vehicle for two hours in February 2017.
A Kerala court on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in a case relating to the sexual assault of a South Indian actress in Kochi in 2017. The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty. Apart from Dileep, the court also acquitted three other persons in the case.
The verdict was pronounced by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who had concluded the hearing in the lengthy trial on November 25. The assault on the actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, after her car was abducted for two hours, had shaken the conscience of Kerala society.
According to the prosecution, several persons forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The ten accused who faced trial are Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, actor Dileep (real name P Gopalakrishnan), Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil, and Sharath.
Police arrested the accused soon after the incident and filed the first charge sheet against seven persons in April 2017. During further investigation, Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017 after the probe team found that the prime accused, Suni, had allegedly sent a letter to him from jail. Dileep was granted bail on October 3, 2017. He has acted in over 150 films and won several awards. (With inputs from PTI)
READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn