Popular Malayalam film actor Bala was arrested on the morning of October 14 following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, and their daughter.

Reports indicate that the charges against him include defamation on social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty toward children. Amrutha's complaint highlights that Bala's videos have "emotionally harmed their daughter."

In connection with this case, Bala's manager, Rajesh, was also arrested at the actor's residence in Kochi. Kadavantra police took Bala into custody, and he is expected to be presented in court soon.

As per Free Press Journal, reports say that Bala faces charges for outraging a woman's modesty, as well as other allegations related to juvenile justice laws. A case was filed on October 12, identifying three individuals as suspects. Bala is the primary accused, Rajesh is listed as the second accused, and Ananthakrishnan, the founder of Film Factory, is the third.

According to report by News9, Bala's driver, who worked for him for three years, has provided evidence supporting claims that he witnessed Bala assaulting Amrutha multiple times. These incidents reportedly occurred in front of their daughter, Avantika, who is now 12 years old, as well as other relatives.

The driver took to Facebook and wrote, "Now, I don't want to hide anything since their relationship is over. Bala had ill-treated her in a brutal manner and I was witness to it. She had scars on her body for which she had been to treatment. I was witness to all these."

Previously, Bala claimed that his ex-wife was blocking him from seeing their daughter after their marriage ended. Their daughter also shared a video message on Instagram, discussing the emotional distress she and her mother have faced because of her father's inappropriate behavior.