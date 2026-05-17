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Malavika Mohanan slams 'distasteful' questions about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan: 'Completely unnecessary, sensational'

The controversy began after Malavika Mohanan was asked whether she had any idea how to travel with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, since actress and his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan had reportedly been accompanying him to several places recently.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 17, 2026, 06:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Malavika Mohanan slams 'distasteful' questions about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan: 'Completely unnecessary, sensational'
Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan
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Actress Malavika Mohanan recently attended an event in Chennai, where she faced a series of uncomfortable questions from the media about actor-politician Vijay, Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister, and Trisha Krishnan. The controversy began after Malavika was asked whether she had any idea how to travel with Vijay since actor Trisha Krishnan had reportedly been accompanying him to several places recently.

Malavika Mohanan says she has a lot of respect for Thalapathy Vijay

On Saturday, Malavika Mohanan addressed the incident on her X account, urging the media to maintain respect in future interactions. "I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational," she wrote.

"Thalapathy Vijay is someone I've known for the past seven years, someone I have a lot of respect for, and someone I'm grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible. I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved. Thank you," she added.

Trisha at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony

C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on May 10, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

Trisha also attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony and videos of her emotional reactions went viral online, reigniting their dating rumours. Rumours about Vijay and Trisha being in a relationship have circulated for years, largely due to their popular on-screen pairing in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), and their off-screen camaraderie.

READ | Rajinikanth denies being 'jealous' of CM Vijay, reveals why he met MK Stalin after election results: 'Not a cheap person'

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