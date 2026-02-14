Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’

Malavika Mohanan clarified rumours about using a body double in The Raja Saab, sharing BTS footage to show she performed most of her stunts while praising her stunt double and highlighting the teamwork behind action scenes.

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently spoke up about rumours that she used a body double for her fight scenes in the Telugu film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. Fans discovered online photos and videos which showed a person wearing a costume that matched Malavika's outfit from her action scenes. Malavika used social media to explain the situation and reveal the actual details of how the film was made.

Malavika explains the action scenes:

Malavika used her social media account to share backstage footage that showed her fight sequences from the movie. She highlighted that she completed most of her stunts while performing demanding physical roles. She stated that stunt doubles function as essential components within the filmmaking process. Actors perform many of their own stunts, yet they rely on stunt professionals to handle particular dangerous scenes for safety reasons. Malavika expressed gratitude to her stunt double for guiding her through tricky action moves and helping her learn proper techniques. She explained that stunt performance provides her with both thrilling experiences and valuable educational opportunities, which help her develop as an actor.

Why fans were confused:

The disturbances started when the image emerged, which showed a stunt performer wearing the same costume that Malavika used in her combat sequence. The social media platforms hosted an instant viral spread of the image, which led fans to guess her involvement in the stunt work. Many people didn’t realise that body doubles are common in action films, especially for high-risk moves. Fans soon pointed out that seeing a stunt double in a single shot does not mean an actor avoids all action sequences.

Also read: Main Hoon: New song from Battle of Galwan shows Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's 'charming' chemistry, netizens say 'blockbuster loading'

About The Raja Saab:

The movie, which Maruthi directed, features Nidhhi Agerwal and Zarina Wahab and other actors who share the screen with Prabhas and Malavika. The film, released on January 9 2026, which underperformed at the box office, generated online discussions because of its action sequences and performances. The JioHotstar streaming platform now offers content for viewers to watch. Malavika's explanation about the rumours demonstrated her excitement for action roles and she showed the need for collaboration, which makes fight scenes safe yet thrilling in movies.