Malavika Mohanan's first look from Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been unveiled. The film, marking the Super Deluxe director's return to filmmaking, also stars Raj B. Shetty and Kishore Kumar G. It is slated for a Pongal release on January 14, 2027.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming film Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is gearing up for a Pongal release, and the makers have now unveiled the actress' first look from the film. The newly revealed glimpse offers a glimpse into her character, with Malavika’s expressive eyes and understated presence hinting at a layered role.

The first look features Malavika against a dark backdrop, with warm lighting falling across her face. Looking contemplative and composed, the actress appears immersed in her character's thoughts, with her eyes conveying a quiet intensity. The striking visual leaves plenty to the imagination, offering little about her character while hinting at the emotional depth of the story.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja, known for his unconventional storytelling and nuanced characterisation in films such as Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe, has often explored complex human emotions and relationships through his cinema. Malavika's first look from Pocket Novel has now sparked curiosity about the character she plays in his upcoming directorial.

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who returns to filmmaking after Super Deluxe, Pocket Novel stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Raj B. Shetty and Kishore Kumar G. The film is backed by production banners including TDKF, with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and S.D. Ezhilmathy among the creative forces behind it. The upcoming drama features music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nirav Shah. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 14, 2027.

The film will also mark the first time Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi share screen space. Although the two actors have been part of films such as Petta and Master, they did not feature together in scenes. Their collaboration in Pocket Novel, along with Thiagarajan Kumararaja's return to direction, makes the film one of the anticipated Tamil releases of 2027.

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