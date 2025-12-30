Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

The upcoming movie The Raja Saab is creating a lot of excitement among fans. The film’s heroines, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, are gaining attention for their elegance and style, and fans are loving their presence both on social media and at events.

The upcoming movie 'The Raja Saab' has been creating a lot of excitement among fans. Apart from the story and the star cast, the heroines of the film, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, are also grabbing attention with their stunning and elegant saree styles. Recently, they shared their latest looks on social media and at events, and fans can’t stop talking about how elegant and graceful they look.

Malavika Mohanan: Elegant in black

Malavika Mohanan wore a stunning black saree with golden embroidery. The golden embroidery added a rich and royal touch to her outfit, making it perfect for festive or special events. She went for a very simple look with hardly any jewellery and soft makeup, which allowed the saree to be the focus of attention. The mixture of black and gold worked wonders in giving her a poised and powerful look, proving that the ages old colors can still be trendy through their modern-day applications.

Riddhi Kumar: Graceful traditional look

Riddhi Kumar wore a pure white saree with white embroidery. The intricate embroidery made her dress appear soft and old-fashioned. As a minor but noticeable detail, she held a red rose and wore a gajra (flower garland) in her hair, which was the finishing touch of her traditional Indian look. The mixture of white and red gave her a serene and elegant look. Her styling was minimalist but flawless, demonstrating that the saying "less is more" is sometimes true for sophistication.

Nidhhi Agerwal: Shining in white

Nidhhi Agerwal opted for a dazzling white glittery saree that transformed her into a glamorous and radiant being. The saree's glittery work brought out her beauty and made her look as if she were a star on the red carpet. Her makeup was soft, and her jewellery was light; the beautiful saree was the centre of attention. Her appearance was sophisticated but playful at the same time, proving that a white saree can be both classic and fashionable. This was a very nice outfit for a party or a wedding.

Why fans are loving these looks:

Fans appreciate the appearances of Malavika, Nidhhi and Riddhi due to the fact that each outfit exhibits the traits of beauty, elegance and personality. Malavika's black and gold saree is a classic, Nidhhi's white glittery saree is fun and bright, and Riddhi's pure white rose and gajra saree is traditional and graceful. Fans also praise the fact that the actresses wore simple makeup and accessories, allowing the sarees to be the centre of attention. These looks are a source of inspiration for many to experiment with traditional sarees in a modern and stylish way.