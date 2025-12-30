FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'

How did Khaleda Zia reshape India–Bangladesh ties, adopt paradoxical policies to strategic reset?

How Tarun Yadav Built VEV Travels from Startup to 200-Member Travel BPO in Three Years

Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah

From Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat: 7 actors who delivered unforgettable performances that defined Indian

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

The upcoming movie The Raja Saab is creating a lot of excitement among fans. The film’s heroines, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, are gaining attention for their elegance and style, and fans are loving their presence both on social media and at events.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 04:17 PM IST

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming movie 'The Raja Saab' has been creating a lot of excitement among fans. Apart from the story and the star cast, the heroines of the film, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, are also grabbing attention with their stunning and elegant saree styles. Recently, they shared their latest looks on social media and at events, and fans can’t stop talking about how elegant and graceful they look. 

Malavika Mohanan: Elegant in black

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malavika Mohanan wore a stunning black saree with golden embroidery. The golden embroidery added a rich and royal touch to her outfit, making it perfect for festive or special events. She went for a very simple look with hardly any jewellery and soft makeup, which allowed the saree to be the focus of attention. The mixture of black and gold worked wonders in giving her a poised and powerful look, proving that the ages old colors can still be trendy through their modern-day applications.

Riddhi Kumar: Graceful traditional look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Riddhi Kumar wore a pure white saree with white embroidery. The intricate embroidery made her dress appear soft and old-fashioned. As a minor but noticeable detail, she held a red rose and wore a gajra (flower garland) in her hair, which was the finishing touch of her traditional Indian look. The mixture of white and red gave her a serene and elegant look. Her styling was minimalist but flawless, demonstrating that the saying "less is more" is sometimes true for sophistication.

Nidhhi Agerwal: Shining in white 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nidhhi Agerwal opted for a dazzling white glittery saree that transformed her into a glamorous and radiant being. The saree's glittery work brought out her beauty and made her look as if she were a star on the red carpet. Her makeup was soft, and her jewellery was light; the beautiful saree was the centre of attention. Her appearance was sophisticated but playful at the same time, proving that a white saree can be both classic and fashionable. This was a very nice outfit for a party or a wedding.

Also read: Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics

Why fans are loving these looks:

Fans appreciate the appearances of Malavika, Nidhhi and Riddhi due to the fact that each outfit exhibits the traits of beauty, elegance and personality. Malavika's black and gold saree is a classic, Nidhhi's white glittery saree is fun and bright, and Riddhi's pure white rose and gajra saree is traditional and graceful. Fans also praise the fact that the actresses wore simple makeup and accessories, allowing the sarees to be the centre of attention. These looks are a source of inspiration for many to experiment with traditional sarees in a modern and stylish way.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! 1200+ job offers; PPOs see 33% rise
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about SKY
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement