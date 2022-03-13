Malavika Mohanan applauds Samantha Ruth Prabhu for taking 'extra risk' in career

Malavika Mohanan is currently promoting her recently released film 'Maaran', which premiered on the Disney+ Hotstar platform on March 11. The Tamil action-thriller pairs the actress with Dhanush. In the recent interview, Malavika spoke highly of fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the interview with IANS, on being quizzed on who inspires her as an actress, Malavika said that Samantha's work inspires her the most. The 'Petta' actress added that Samantha has made bold career choices, which makes her more special than anyone else.

"She never shies away from doing variant roles. Samantha took extra risks in her choices. For example, 'The Family Man 2' as she knew that weightage of the series, took up the role, which has landed her in Bollywood, with grace", Malavika told IANS and thinks Samantha's choices have landed her at the top of her game.



Meanwhile, Samantha recently took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note hitting back at trolls for criticising her for her bold green gown at the Critics Choice Awards 2022. "We judge women based on what their wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022- can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adores and focus instead on bettering ourselves?", a part of her note read.



For the unversed, Malavika made her Hindi film debut in the Iranian filmmaker's drama 'Beyond the Clouds' which was released to critical acclaim in 2018. It also marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Indian cinema. She will be seen next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Excel Entertainment's actioner 'Yudhra'.