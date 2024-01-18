Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

The 2.23-minute trailer doesn't give away everyone, except grand scale visuals, and Mohanlal's expressive rage in his eyes.

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: After impressing his millions of fans with Neru, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal returns to the big screen, with a larger-than-life messiah in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban. On Thursday, the official trailer of the upcoming period drama Malaikottai Vaaliban was dropped online, and it has left his fans spellbound.

The 2.23-minute trailer is loaded with visually rich frames, and drone shots of the world of Malaikottai Vaaliban, giving hints of a rebellious revolution led by Vaaliban (Mohanlal) against British tyrants. Surprisingly, Mohanlal makes a late entry in the trailer, but his rage-filled expressive eyes and the glimpse of his journey of becoming the ultimate saviour will make this film a must-watch in your list.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a land ravaged by forces who misuse their power. In a voiceover, the narrator informs that the Mangodu ring wields deceit not sportsmanship. Men who oppose the rule are mercilessly killed. There is fear and bloodshed. Then the trailer gives a glimpse of the rise of a saviour- as Vaaliban emerges out of an array of men in a crowd. The background music in the trailer adds more value to the visuals.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was dropped, Mohanlal fans hailed the visuals and the actor's screen presence. A fan wrote, "This movie will have an insane theatre experience. Some of the shots in this trailer are insanely good. This is going to be a piece of art no matter what happens in the box office." Another fan wrote, "It's a visual treat for every movie lovers!" A netizen wrote, "The Complete Cinematic Experience from the complete actor and the complete director!!! Eagerly waiting to experience it on the big screens." Malaikottai Vaaliban will have the Republic Day weekend, and it will release in the cinemas on January 25, 2024.