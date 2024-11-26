Some guessed that the person could be her close friend or some professional contact.

Malaika Arora was recently spotted with an unknown personality in Mumbai days after talking about her relationship status. Considering her breakup with the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, it seems that the actress has moved on from her separation and her appearance with this mystery man is the proof.

A video emerged on the internet that showed Malaika hanging out with her sister, Amrita Arora. But what caught major attention was a mystery man who was seen holding hands with Malaika. Soon after, the video went viral, sparking curiosity among her fans and netizens, questioning who that person is. Some guessed that the person could be her close friend or some professional contact, while some speculated that the actress had already moved on from her separation.

Most recently, Malaika shared a cryptic post opening up about her relationship status. “My status right now.” It had three options – in a relationship, single and hehehe.” She highlighted the last option and simply didn’t add anything to it. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand, broke the silence about separation during the Singham Again trailer launch event, where he revealed that he is single. For those unaware, Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018 following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The couple parted ways almost after 6 years of being together in a relationship. Despite parting ways, they both continue to have a cordial relationship, because Arjun stood as a pillar of support for Malaika after her father's demise.

This is not the first time that Bollywood actors have been in the limelight for their breakup. The ongoing rumours about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce have been a trending topic on the internet. However, celebrities have paid no heed to such speculations and moved ahead with their personal and professional lives.