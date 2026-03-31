Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will leave you shocked; check details

According to reports, the apartment has been rented for Rs 3.10 lakh per month. The rental agreement is for a period of three years, making it a long-term deal. Over these three years, the total rent amount is expected to be around Rs 1.17 crore.

According to reports, the apartment has been rented for Rs 3.10 lakh per month. The rental agreement is for a period of three years, making it a long-term deal. Over these three years, the total rent amount is expected to be around Rs 1.17 crore.

Rent increases over time:

The rent for the apartment will not remain the same throughout the agreement. The rent will experience a slight increase, which will occur every subsequent year. This practice represents a standard procedure which real estate professionals use for extended rental contracts of high-end properties in major metropolitan areas. The system enables property owners to generate higher revenue streams, which will continue to grow throughout the years.

Security deposit and legal process:

The tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh. The amount becomes refundable because it serves as protection against potential damages and operational problems. The agreement was officially registered in March 2026, which makes the deal legally valid. The property transaction requires additional expenses, which include both stamp duty charges and registration costs. The legal procedures require these expenses to be paid.

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Importance of Bandra West:

Bandra West has become one of the most sought-after and high-priced residential neighbourhoods in Mumbai. The area displays modern living standards together with its well-developed infrastructure and its effective transportation links to all city parts. The area attracts many famous people and business executives who want to reside there. The area provides residents with convenient access to dining establishments, retail stores and entertainment venues, which creates a highly appealing living environment.