Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with 'true friend' Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'He cannot hurt my heart all my life'

Malaika Arora called former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu her lifelong friend, praising their rare and meaningful bond. She said true friendship is built on trust, respect and Sidhu’s gestures, like sending homemade treats, show their closeness.

Malaika Arora recently spoke about her friendship with former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on a talk show. She called him her lifelong friend and said their bond is very meaningful. Malaika explained that as people grow older, it becomes harder to find true friends, but she feels lucky to have Sidhu in her life. She affectionately calls him 'Sherry' and describes their friendship as rare and special.

A friendship that grew on TV:

The judgeship of India’s Got Talent showed their relationship to the public. Fans loved the enjoyable and friendly relationship between the two judges who appeared on the show. Malaika said that their friendship is built on mutual respect, care, and understanding, which has kept them close over the years. She added that their friendship between them reaches deep emotional levels, which demonstrates that friendship possesses the same strength as romantic ties.

Sidhu’s gestures show their closeness:

Sidhu also spoke about Malaika during the show, praising her for being disciplined, grounded, and managing her busy life so well. He joked that she requires extensive assistance from her supporters, which caused all the people present to start laughing. A touching moment came when Sidhu revealed that he often sends Malaika homemade treats like fresh white butter, snacks and jaggery every few weeks. The gesture shows how much he values their friendship, which Malaika appreciated as a special moment.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'

True friendship matters:

Malaika’s words about Sidhu struck a chord with viewers because she spoke honestly about friendship and loyalty. She emphasised that true friends are rare, and age, fame, or background do not matter when forming a deep connection. Her heartfelt remarks reminded everyone that friendship built on trust, care and respect is priceless and enduring.