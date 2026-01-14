FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Malaika Arora on performing item songs at 50: 'Inspires women to...'

Malaika Arora says she feels empowered and blessed performing item songs at 50. Despite online criticism, she continues to embrace dance as self-expression and hopes to inspire women to challenge stereotypes about age, beauty, and performance in Bollywood.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Bollywood actor and dancer Malaika Arora has shared her thoughts on performing item songs even at the age of 50. Malaika, who is recognised for her vibrant dance acts and magnetic presence on screen, admits to feeling empowered and fortunate at the same time to have the opportunity to participate in music videos and films. In her opinion, age should never be an obstacle for someone to chase his or her passion.

Malaika addressed the issue of criticism regarding her portrayals through a discussion held recently. She marked her point by asking a question that seemed to stem from her not being apologetic for the conduct or that her age should determine the amount of her work. For her, dancing conveys her feelings, and she is a performer at heart. The actress claims there is nothing to be sorry about if one is simply doing what one loves.

Popular songs and recent work:

Malaika has been seen in music videos, for instance, the ones of Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Chillgum' and 'Poison Baby' from the movie Thamma recently. These tracks have put her back in the limelight once more. Though she has been the subject of online criticism and trolling, she nevertheless remains sure of and takes pride in her work. She considers herself fortunate to be performing at this standard, and her wish is that by her unwavering commitment, other women will become self-assured and empowered.

Breaking stereotypes around item songs:

Malaika nevertheless tackled the prevailing perception that items above are nothing but glamorous. In her opinion, the dance and performing arts have undergone a transition, and today's item songs are more about expression, energy, and storytelling than just visual appeal. Singing and dancing these songs for her is not a matter of age but rather celebrating her talent and love for dancing.

Also read: Viral 'Toxic' girl Beatriz Taufenbach takes this MAJOR STEP after her intimate scene with Yash sparks backlash, she...

Message for women and fans:

Malaika's viewpoint accentuates the concept that women have the right to express their thoughts and feelings aloud at any age. She desires her art and character to be the means for fans to challenge age, beauty and performance stereotypes in the entertainment sector. Besides, her self-assurance, combined with her commitment, has been a source of inspiration for not only dancers but also performers in general to come up.

