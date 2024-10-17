Malaika Arora commented on her life choices, and stated that she has no regrets how things unfolded in her life.

Malaika Arora continues making headlines, either due to her professional commitments or personal conflicts. Her break-up rumours with longtime boyfriend Arjun Kapoor have grabbed enough eyeballs.

In a recent interaction, Malaika Arora said that she has no regrets about the choices she made in her life. Speaking to GlobalSpa Magazine, Malaika Arora said, “I believe every choice I have made, both personally and professionally, has shaped my life for a reason.” Arora further added, “I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have.”

Malaika and Arjun reportedly broke up earlier this year. The rumours started spreading about the separation after the Housefull actress skipped the birthday bash of Arjun and even didn't post about his day on her social media. Later, Malaika and Arjun were seen at an event, and the actress walked past Arjun, ignoring him. This public appearance further confirmed the rumours. However, her manager dismissed the breakup news as 'rumours'.

As per a Pinkvilla report, a source claimed their breakup saying, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

Last month, Malaika Arora also lost her father, Anil Mehta. He allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his building. During the final rites of Anil Mehta, Arjun stood by Malaika's side, and was giving her the much-needed support.

