Malaika Arora’s sweet birthday wish for ex Arjun Kapoor on his 40th has fans talking, showing there's still warmth between the former couple despite their breakup.

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on June 26, and while the day brought in many wishes, one stood out. Malaika Arora, his ex-partner, took to Instagram to post a cheerful boomerang of Arjun mid-jump on a quiet street, likely from one of their earlier vacations. Her message was short but warm: 'Happy birthday @arjunkapoor', with champagne and a white heart emoji.

The post caught everyone’s attention, mainly because it came after their much-talked-about breakup last year. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora reportedly began dating around 2018 and went public in 2019. Over time, they became one of the most visible couples in B-town, seen at events, dinners, and trips together. They were often trolled for their age difference, but never paid much heed.Things took a different turn in 2023 when Malaika Arora skipped Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration. That same day, she shared a cryptic quote about trust, which many believed hinted at a rift. Arjun later confirmed he was single at a Diwali gathering in 2024. Malaika, however, stayed quiet, saying in an interview that she doesn’t believe in discussing personal matters publicly.

Despite the breakup, there seems to be no bitterness. In fact, Malaika Arora's birthday post has been appreciated for its warmth and simplicity. It’s a sign that relationships can end, but respect doesn’t have to. Both have since moved forward. Malaika Arora has spoken about 2024 being emotionally tough, calling it a year of reflection. As Arjun Kapoor turns 40, this little gesture reminds fans that even after a split, kindness can still exist.