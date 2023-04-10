Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K reveal 'practically impossible, very expensive' costumes of villains

Project K makers have released a BTS video showing a glimpse of the making of the costumes of the villains aka Raiders.

One of the most-anticipated movies, Project K starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and pan-India star Prabhas has created a buzz on social media. Recently, the makers of the film released a video showing a glimpse of Raiders and fans can’t keep calm.

On Monday, Vyjyanti Movies’ Twitter account shared a video wherein they showed a glimpse of the making of Raiders and wrote, “Who are the Raiders? From Skratch episode 2: Assembling the Raiders.” In the video, the Raiders are introduced to the audience, and they are the army of villains. The video also touts Raider's costumes as a ‘very expensive part’ of the film and shows how the costumes of the Raiders are designed. Earlier the makers released the first episode of the segment Skratch wherein they talked about the specially designed ‘wheel’ and now the makers have intrigued the audience with the exciting video where they ‘assemble the Raiders”.

After watching the BTS video, netizens shared their excitement about the film in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Next Level... Something going to be Great in 2024 Prabhas Anna in Sci-fi, looks like Bang on Content." Another fan wrote, "Last shot is fire. Hollywood range" Another comment read, "Project K will give tough competition to Hollywood."

While talking about the film Project K which has a stellar cast, the producer revealed in an interview with a Telugu Youtube channel, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70% of the shoot so far.”

Ashwini Dutt also added, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.”

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024. Other than Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, the film also features Disha Patani in a key role. Producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that the movie will be based on the modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu.

