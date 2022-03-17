Makers of Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2' offered a whopping Rs 400 crore deal? Details inside

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for the superstar.

And now, living up to its tagline – 'The Rise', the craze and popularity of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' continues to be on the rise even 3 months after its theatrical release (December 17, 2021) followed by its launch on Amazon Prime Video on January 7 earlier this year, courtesy of Allu Arjun's millions of fans and movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2'.

Sources suggest a big corporate production house has come up with a lucrative deal for the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer. Informs a source, "A renowned production house based in the North has offered the makers of 'Pushpa' a whopping Rs 400 crore approximate offer for the theatrical rights of the film in all languages. This is excluding the OTT and satellite rights. It is likely that the makers have turned down the offer gently."

Such an enormous offer even before the movie's release certainly speaks volumes and assures of the film's guaranteed success. While the makers are confident about the success of 'Pushpa 2', they are still contemplating the offer.

"Post the success of Pushpa in the Hindi market, the makers are confident that part 2 will be bigger and wider. They are confident that Hindi numbers of the second part alone would be massive," the source adds.

The movie, officially declared as a blockbuster, has already broken all the records by earning over Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021. The blockbuster also bagged the 'Film Of The Year' award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

The humongous box office success of the movie – be it Allu Arjun's superstardom, impressive narrative, effortless dance moves in chartbusters 'Oo Antava' and 'Srivalli', seetimaar dialogues like 'jhukega nahi main saala' or sizzling chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna – also resulted in the movie also becoming one of the most trending films of 2021 with its songs and dialogues taking social media world by storm.

Be it the internet sensation from Tanzania – Kili Paul's viral video dancing to ‘Oo Antava’ to world-renowned cricketers making memes on Allu Arjun’s popular dialogues, the movie has set a new benchmark in surpassing the craze and popularity level of fans' love and appreciation for any film.

Not to forget, even female superstars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt also expressed their wish to work with Allu Arjun, finding him extremely hot and fabulous in the movie.