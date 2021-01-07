In a surprise move, makers drop 'KGF: Chapter 2' teaser hours before Yash's birthday

In a surprise move, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 dropped the upcoming film's most-anticipated teaser on Thursday, a day ahead of when it was previously scheduled to be released, as a gift on the occasion of lead actor Yash's birthday which falls on January 8.

Initially, the teaser was set to release on Friday at 10:18 am to mark the 35th birthday celebration of Yash. However, it is being reported that to avoid any video leak, the makers thought it was wise to drop the teaser hours before it's official launch.

This is the first visuals shared by the makers since the film was announced. In the over 2-minute teaser, the viewers can see the large-scale on which the film has been shot while giving a glimpse of several characters including those of Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and of course, Yash.

The only dialogue in the teaser is that in the voice of Yash. He says, "Powerful people make powerful places...powerful."

However, the teaser of the KGF sequel begins with the promise that Yash's Rocky makes to his dying mother -- that he won't die in poverty.

After a watch at the teaser, one can say that Rocky is prepared to do all he can, to bring down hellfire to protect the place that satisfies his hunger for power. Yash is seen single-handedly taking down an enemy camp with the help of a machine gun.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Talking about the plot of the film, the first instalment of KGF franchise focussed on Rocky killing Garuda to free the Kolar gold mine from his control. The latter was a savage and dominating personality who exploited his slaves. Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt in the sequel) who stayed away from the mine because of Garuda will be seen going head to head with Yash's Rocky in chapter two with Garuda now out of the way.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, KGF: Chapter 2 which could not hit the theatres in October as scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic, is now slated for release this year. The final date is yet to be announced.