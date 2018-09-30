Make music that comes from deep within: Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan’s gig at the Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai yesterday was his first public performance in a while. Needless to say, he was thrilled! He told us, “Performing live is exciting because the audience sings along to not just my film numbers but also lesser-known independent melodies.” Ahead of the show, the crooner also spoke to us about his career in Bollywood, upcoming solo album, and 20 years to his debut album Boondein, with his former band Silk Route.

COMPLETING 20 YEARS

It was two decades ago that listeners were submersed in Mohit’s smooth-textured voice in Dooba Dooba, off his band Silk Route’s debut album Boondein (1998). The band had another album Pehchaan (2000) before they disbanded in 2008. Since then, Mohit has given a number of hits in Bollywood, like Masakali (Delhi-6, 2009), Pee Loon (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, 2010), Sachi Muchi (Sultan, 2016) and many more other than his indie stuff. He reflects, “It’s been such an interesting journey, but I still feel I haven’t done enough. I have so many more ideas and there are things I want to do. I’m the kind of guy that’s bonded with his roots. Keeping that alive while working with people from the film industry has been quite interesting for me. I hope I continue to make music that comes from deep within.”

SILK ROUTE AGAIN?

Fans of Silk Route would love to see them regroup and Mohit admits that the thought has crossed his mind, too. However, he explains, “We (former bandmates Atul Mittal, Kem Trivedi and Kenny Puri) are not in touch with each other anymore.” He admits that the band’s existence was beautiful. “It set us on our respective journeys, which continues for each one of us. And one can’t predict what will happen in the future. A band like Eagles united after 14 years even though there was no hope. So, let’s see,” he says.

SOLO ALBUM SOON

Mohit’s last solo album, Fitoor, released in 2009. “As an artiste, I regret taking that long to put out my next one and I often wonder why I haven’t done it yet because I do have a few tracks ready,” he says. “I think songs have their own destiny. They are like ships. You need to set them asail when they are ready and let them find their own course,” he reasons. Mohit reveals that the forthcoming record, which he has already dubbed several songs for, will have a lot of live instruments and is influenced by the various genres that he has grown up listening to ­— folk, Hindi songs, blues, rock, and pop. “It will all essentially be my expression,” he says. He has also resolved to release private music oftener. Mohit has tracks coming up in Bollywood, too, but he cannot talk about them yet because he is unsure about their release dates. But, numbers with double entendre and vulgar lyrics won’t find a place in his repertoire. “I don’t look at how big the banner, established the director or the remuneration,” he says, “I even sing for people who are just getting a break or who cannot afford to pay me but their work is good. Selecting songs is an instinctive decision for me,” he signs off.