Major Twitter review: Fans hail Adivi Sesh's biographical drama as 'perfect homage to our heroes'

Major

Major, Adivi Sesh's pan-India picture, debuted in theatres today. The actor took on the role of a martyr soldier from the Mumbai attacks of 27/11, who died after saving hundreds of lives during the terrorist attacks. Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the biographical drama as soon as they finished watching it. According to reviews, the film has received a favourable response from audiences, with many describing it as a blockbuster.

Check out the tweets here:

#MajorTheFilm #Major #Major #MajorTheFilm Can't rate this film have to feel the emotions and respect the real patriotism.Heart warming scenes which define "MAJOR SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN" undoubtedly of the finest tributes to the bravest soldier.

Don't miss it guys.LongLive Major! — KingMaker Reviews (@AboutMeBOSS) June 3, 2022

Very Good 2nd half. Last 40 min is the heart of the film, emotions work very well. Well made #MajorTheFilm #MAJOR — Sharat Mudunuri (@Sharat1408) June 2, 2022

#Major Overall a Decent First Half with a Very Good last 40 Minutes!



Does a good job of sticking to the core while being engaging despite some pacing issues in the 1st half.



BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are top notch.



Go for it!



Rating: #MajorTheFilm — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2022

This Malayaman film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was also shot in Telugu and Hindi at the same time. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma all play key parts in the film. Sricharan Pakala scored the music for the film, which was produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.



Also read: Major FIRST review out: Adivi Sesh steals the show, film instills patriotism, writes UAE-based critics

Vamsi Patchipulusu shot the film, Sricharan Pakala created the soundtrack and background score, and Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan edited the film.