Major Twitter review: Fans hail Adivi Sesh's biographical drama as 'perfect homage to our heroes'

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the biographical drama Major as soon as they finished watching it.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Major

Major, Adivi Sesh's pan-India picture, debuted in theatres today.  The actor took on the role of a martyr soldier from the Mumbai attacks of 27/11, who died after saving hundreds of lives during the terrorist attacks. Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the biographical drama as soon as they finished watching it. According to reviews, the film has received a favourable response from audiences, with many describing it as a blockbuster.

Check out the tweets here:

 

This Malayaman film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was also shot in Telugu and Hindi at the same time. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma all play key parts in the film. Sricharan Pakala scored the music for the film, which was produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.
 

Also read: Major FIRST review out: Adivi Sesh steals the show, film instills patriotism, writes UAE-based critics

Vamsi Patchipulusu shot the film, Sricharan Pakala created the soundtrack and background score, and Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan edited the film.

