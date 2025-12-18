BIG blow to IHFL, ED major crackdown on dubious loans, FIR registered against Sameer Gehlaut in Rs 10000 crore fraud case
Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi player faces backlash after playing for Team India in Bahrain
Who is Shashwat Sharma? IIM alumnus to lead Sunil Mittal's Rs 997000 crore company, he previously worked at...
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date: Not Netflix; Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa film to start streaming on ZEE5 from...
Exclusive Conversation: Maharashtra IT and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Speaks with Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar
Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed: Police case filed against Lulu mall, organisers after Prabhas' heroine harassed at The Raja Saab event
Ishan Kishan's 10-six blitz, 49-ball century power Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title with 69-run win over Haryana
MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know
Best Institutes To Do DevOps Course Training in 2025
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries slashes Russian oil imports, turns to...
ENTERTAINMENT
In a major development, the income tax officials on Wednesday conducted a raid at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai residence in connection with a case linked to Rs 60 crore fraud.
In a major development, the income tax officials on Wednesday conducted a raid at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai residence in connection with a case linked to Rs 60 crore fraud.
This is developing story)