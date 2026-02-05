FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason

The upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat which stars Manoj Bajpayee faces legal problems because a petition at the Delhi High Court requested to block its release. The petitioners claim that the film's title harms the Brahmin community's religious sentiments.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee and Netflix are currently involved in legal disputes regarding their upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat. The Delhi High Court received a petition that demands the cancellation of the film because its title and promotional materials attack the Brahmin community.

What the Petition says:

Mahender Chaturvedi filed a plea which claims that the title of the film incorrectly links Brahmins to corrupt practices through its use of the term 'Pandat'. The petitioner claims that this portrayal harms the dignity and reputation of the community, whose members are traditionally known for scholarship and ethical conduct. The plea also points out that the film's stereotyping and demeaning of an entire religious group creates potential violations of fundamental rights, which are protected under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

Legal claims against Netflix and makers:

The petitioner acknowledges that creative freedom is protected, but stresses that it cannot promote hate speech, defamation, or hurt communal sentiments. The plea also criticises the government and OTT platforms like Netflix for lacking strong oversight to prevent content that may offend communities. The Delhi High Court has been asked to stay the release of Ghooskhor Pandat until the matter is resolved. The petition requests that Netflix India and the Union Government take action against communal violence.

Public backlash adds to pressure:

The controversy has sparked social media backlash, with many calling the title offensive. Some users have threatened to boycott Netflix if the platform releases the movie without changes. Netflix India and the film's makers have not yet provided a public response to the petition and its accompanying criticisms. The upcoming court proceedings at the Delhi High Court will create significant obstacles for Manoj Bajpayee and Netflix before they can deliver their movie to viewers, which now puts Ghooskhor Pandat's release date in doubt.

