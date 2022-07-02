Major star Adivi Sesh talks about his initial struggle, says 'no one considered me...' | Exclusive

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh is one such self-made actor whose career graph does have a few similar traits to Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone. The Rambo of Hollywood wrote Rocky for making his own destiny in movies. Similarly, The Major star is not just an actor, but also a director and writer as well.

Recently, DNA India had an exclusive conversation with Sesh, and he touched upon the various aspects of filmmaking. Even Adivi found a resemblance in his and Stallone's journey, and the icon has influenced him in a way. "My life is similar on the lines to him. I have no filmy background, and people were not giving me the opportunity to lead. No one considered me for it. So, I began my career by doing negative roles. Majboori se start kiya tha... but now, I am enjoying it."

It was hard to recognise that the same actor who impressed the masses by playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, had once played Rana Daggubatti aka Bhalladev's son Bhadra in Baahubali- The Begining. Even before Rajamouli's film, Adivi has played an antagonist in Panjaa and a few other films. On his initial career, Sesh added, "These films were like a stepping stone for me. These gave me an opportunity to create a mark among the audience. Later on, when I did Kshanam (remade in Hindi as Baaghi 2), Goodachaari, people accepted the content, and they liked my performance." Currently, the actor is basking the success of Major. Mahesh Babu-backed action biopic has turned out to become Sesh's most successful film.

Looking back at his career Adivi pointed out that among writing, directing and acting, he finds performing on camera the most challenging task. However, Sesh also shared that he isn't keen on going back into direction, and he has a reason for it. "I don't think I have the temperament... the mindset of directing films. I think from the heart, and I am an emotional person. So it's better if I concentrate on my acting." On the work front, Adivi will next be seen in the much-awaited Hit- The Second Case, and Goodachaari 2.