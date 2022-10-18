Major star Adivi Sesh reacts on becoming only actor with 3 films in Top 25 Telugu movies' list of IMDb

Major

While he made his mark nationally with Major, Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has scored big on the Telugu film scene with some exciting projects. Interestingly, Adivi Sesh has three of his movies among the top 25. The movies are -- Kshanam released in 2016, Evaru in 2019, and 2022 released Major rankings of no 17, 18, and 22 respectively each with an IMD rating of 7.9. This made him the only Telugu actor to have three films featured in the list of Top 25 Telugu films in the database.

The IMDb top 25 Telugu movies include the 1957 release Mayabazar at no. 2 and the 1980 release Sankarabharanam at the 14th spot. Other notable entries include Bahubali 2 at no.10. C/o Kancharapalem heads the list with a rating of 8.4. Actor Venkatesh features twice on the list with Nuvvu Naaku Nacchaavu and Drushyam.

Speaking on this, Adivi Sesh says, "It is extremely humbling to know that 3 of my films have made it to the coveted most-watched list on a platform as credible as IMDB. This is all the love from the audiences and I am incredibly grateful to them for that. I would also like to thank all my directors, co-stars and producers for placing their faith in me. We are what the audience makes us, and I am excited about my future projects as well,"

In Kshanam, he played Rishi, a San Francisco-based investment banker, who comes to India to help Shweta, his ex-girlfriend, find her kidnapped child. Evaru shows him portraying a Sub-inspector, Vikram Vasudev, who is entrusted with the task of investigating the murder of a high-ranking officer who was killed by his alleged rape victim. And then `Major`, in which he shows how the real-life hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan fought fearlessly against the terrorists at the Taj Hotel during the 26/11 attacks.