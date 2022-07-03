Major star Adivi Sesh opens up on North vs South deabate, says 'we have an advantage...' | Exclusive

Major star Adivi Sesh

2022 is the year where two major pan-India releases RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 brought back the audience into cinemas in huge numbers. Between the month of March and April, the business of the Indian film industry saw a huge jump. After these films, a debate sparked about South vs North. Several trade analysts and common people have this perception, that Bollywood needs to wake up, and the Hindi film industry is not in great shape.

A few weeks after the release of KGF 2, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep's comment on Hindi added more fuel to the debate. Since then, there has been a constant comparison between the industries. Although we have to compete with world cinema, this debate isn't slowing down. Now, Adivi Sesh has shared his opinion on the burning issue, and he sketched out a few points that were missed earlier.

Sesh's latest movie Major was also a pan-India release, and it is still running in cinemas. Apart from Telugu, the actor has impressed the North Indian audience as well. While speaking to DNA, he shared his thoughts about the debate and said that Hindi cinema was always welcomed in the South, "When I was growing up, I saw Hum Aapke Hain Koun in Telugu as Premalayam. So the embracement, the acceptance from the audience, towards Hindi cinema was always there." He continued, "I think the most important thing is, we need to reach out, and welcome talents from other industries." Sesh further asserted an advantage regional filmmaker enjoys, "The South industry has an advantage... The makers know Hindi, but Hindi filmmakers aren't familiar with regional languages. We (South) do enjoy an upper hand in this. But I am really happy with the constant cultural exchange, and gradually we are becoming one industry."

Adivi further added that there was a perception about Bollywood in the South that baffled the artists. "Our artists had this notion, that the biggest Bollywood leading ladies are from the South. Be it Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Waheeda Rehman, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone. But we did not have any male actors as the leading star of Bollywood. But now that barrier of limitation is gone. Now we think that we can do anything." After Major, Adivi is geared with Hit- The Second Case. The movie will hit cinemas on July 29.