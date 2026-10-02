Major relief for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Bombay High Court orders takedown of her deepfakes, obscene videos

The Bombay High Court bench restrained the publication of objectionable content that involve the unauthorised use of the name, image, and voice of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including deepfakes created through the use of artificial intelligence.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the takedown of deepfakes and unauthorised content misusing the name, image and other personality traits of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar passed the interim order on a petition filed by Prabhu seeking protection of her personality rights and raising concerns over the alleged misuse of her name, image, voice and other personality traits by several websites and on social media.

The Super Deluxe actress also pointed out several morphed content and deepfakes. The bench restrained the publication of objectionable content that involve the unauthorised use of the name, image, and voice of the actor, including deepfakes created through the use of artificial intelligence.

The plaintiff's personality rights are protected by her fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression, right to life and personal liberty, right to privacy and the right to human dignity, the HC said. "All these valuable rights of the plaintiff (Ruth) are violated and adversely affected by the actions of the defendants," it added.

Prabhu's advocate Rashmin Khandekar pointed out the violations of her rights, through morphed and deepfake photographs, AI voice generation, obscene videos, and interactive AI chatbots that objectified the actress. (With inputs from PTI)

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