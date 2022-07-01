Major OTT release date: When, where to watch Adivi Sesh starrer based on life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major film/File photo

Major OTT release date: Adivi Sesh-starrer Major, which garnered immense praise from fans and critics alike and even turned out to be a box office success, is now headed to OTT. The film, which revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the line of duty while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks, is all set to stream on Netflix from July 3.

Sharing the update, Adivi took to Instagram and wrote, "Extremely blessed. Millions of people have seen #Major in theaters, now #MajorTheFilm hits @NetflixIndia on JULY 3rd. You know the man. Now you'll know his story."

Major is directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

The day Major had hit the theatres, two other films -- Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram, too had released in cinemas. While Kamal Haasan's movie went on to be a blockbuster hit, Akshay's film tanked at the box office. On the other hand, Adivi's Major was received well by the audience and turned out to be a profitable film for the makers as it was made on a low budget.

Talking about the film, Adivi had said, "Major is not a film that can be taken just as a film, it is an emotion, it is my life's best work. It is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and we have gotten this medal from the National Security Guard as a commendation for what we have made."

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, Major was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.