Major mishap at Vijay Sethupathi's film set, stuntman dies after falling from 20 feet

Despite being tied with rope from a crane while shooting for Vijay Sethupathi’s film, 54-year-old stunt man S Suresh fell down from a height of 20 ft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

Credit: Vijay Setupati fanpage/Instagram

A 54-year-old stunt master S Suresh lost his life while shooting for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Viduthalai. The late stunt master fell from a height of 20 ft while he was shooting for Viduthalai in Vandalur.

For the unversed, he was performing as an assistant director with the lead stunt director. As per the media reports, he had to perform a stunt in which he was supposed to jump from a height of 20 ft. Unfortunately, despite being tied with a rope from a crane, he fell down as the rope broke. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Earlier, in an interview with SpotboyE, Vijay Sethupati revealed why he exited the film Laal Singh Chaddha and what transpired thereafter. Vijay Sethupathi said, "COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn't accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule."

Talking about Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi said he had the highest regard for the actor and that Aamir's selection of roles always inspired him to "attempt something different every time."

He said, "His selection of roles has always inspired me to attempt something different every time. When I got to know him personally for Laal Singh Chaddha I was even more impressed by his humility and knowledge of cinema. Just being with him is a learning experience."

Read|Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari starrer silent dark comedy's teaser released on Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Recalling that a superstar like Aamir flew down to meet him, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Aamir Sir personally offered me the role. He flew down to a small town in Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason, the director Advait Chandan couldn't come. Aamir Sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvellous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes," the 'Master' actor said.

 

