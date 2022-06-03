Major: Mahesh Babu says 'thank you' to audience for accepting his production

Adivi Sesh- Mahesh Babu

Adivi Sesh's war drama Major which celebrates the life and bravery of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has opened up with rave reviews from the masses and critics. Even before the release, the paid previews were held in different states of the country, and the audience was in awe of the film.

Now, actor-producer Mahesh Babu has expressed his gratitude to people for welcoming Major wholeheartedly. He took his thoughts to Twitter and shared a note that acknowledges the audience's love, and his response to it. In the tweet, Mahesh said, "Thank you for the overwhelming response to #MajorTheFilm. Really proud of my entire team! We made an honest film and India has embraced it. This is just the beginning and #Major will only get bigger.. A must watch for every Indian! #IndiaLovesMajor."

Here's the post

Thank you for the overwhelming response to #MajorTheFilm. Really proud of my entire team! We made an honest film and India has embraced it. This is just the beginning and #Major will only get bigger.. A must watch for every Indian! #IndiaLovesMajor pic.twitter.com/sXAxfTWDPL June 3, 2022

With the success of pan-India films like SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2, the actor was asked if Major is a pan-India film in one of his promotional interviews for the film. The actor simply denied it as he stated that he feels the word has been somewhat abused and added that his film is an all-Indian film.

Speaking to Indian Express, Adivi said, "No. It is an all-Indian film. I believe the word pan-India has been somewhat abused. It sounded good in the beginning as it felt like we are catering to Indians across the country. But then it started sounding a bit like a euphemism for a dubbed film."

"At the end of the day, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in Kerala and grew up in Bangalore. He was a captain in Hyderabad cantonment and a training officer in Haryana. He also fought in Kargil. And he saved hundreds in Mumbai. If that’s not all Indian, then I don’t know what is", the actor elaborated on his answer. Major features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.