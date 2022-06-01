Major FIRST review out: Adivi Sesh steals the show, film instills patriotism, writes UAE-based critic

Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the biographical drama Major releases in cinemas on June 3. South star Adivi Sesh portrays the war hero and makes his Bollywood debut with the bilingual film shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film, which has also been dubbed in Malayalam, has its first review out now.

Umair Sandhu, who is a part of the overseas censor board in UAE, has shared the first review of the film and wrote on Twitter, "First Review #Major. @AdiviSesh bravado performance and rigorous training to get into the role reflects on screen. He stole the show all the way."

Continuing his review, Umair wrote, "#Major has a thrilling and gripping narrative which instills patriotism without getting jingoistic. Go for it" and gave three and a half stars to the Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the action drama also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.



First Review #Major.@AdiviSesh bravado performance and rigorous training to get into the role reflects on screen. He Stole the Show all the way. #Major has a thrilling and a gripping narrative which instills patriotism without getting jingoistic. Go for it. 1/2. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 31, 2022

READ | Samrat Prithviraj FIRST review: Akshay Kumar starrer is 'one of the best period dramas'

Major has been produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. This is the first film that the actor has bankrolled that doesn't feature him in the main lead. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's own film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released recently has breached the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office and is running successfully in theatres.

It is a three-way clash at the box office on June 3 as Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical epic war drama Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil-Vijay Sethupathi starrer action thriller Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also release on the same date.