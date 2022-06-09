Major box office collection day 6: Hindi version of Adivi Sesh's film sustains momentum, mints Rs 7.12 crore

Major

The box office collections of Adivi Sesh starrer Major continue the upward trend, and the film has found its footing even in north India. Mahesh Babu's production celebrates the life and courage of 26/11 Mumbai attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and it has received love worldwide.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the sixth-day collection of Major (Hindi version), and till now the film has collected Rs 7.12 crores. Taran said, "#Major maintains a strong grip on weekdays... An upward trend in Weekend 2 is a must, which will also give a hint of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 83 lacs, Wed 78 lacs. Total: ₹ 7.12 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version."

Here's the tweet

Adivi Sesh starrer Major traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Basking in the glory of appreciation and critical acclaim, Adivi has impressed the fraternity, audience and critics alike with his impeccable performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major. Ever since the movie has hit the cinema halls, the film has not only been trending on social media but has also been garnering genuine love and support from the audience.

Apart from impressing the audience and critics alike, Adivi also had the leading industry names pouring in love for him. From Allu Arjun to Team Baahubali, everyone has been all praised for Major and Adivi Sesh's performance in the movie. The actor who had been touring key cities in the country for special screenings of ‘Major’ had audiences in tears and unanimously received standing ovations for his sensitive and impactful performance in the film that pays tribute to one of the country’s greatest heroes. Major released along with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.