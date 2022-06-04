Major box office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh gets career-best opening, film earns Rs 13 crore

Major

Mahesh Babu's production Major box office collection has started on a good note, and Adivi Sesh's portrayal of 26/11 Mumbai attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has found its audience. The trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted the first-day worldwide collection of Major on his Twitter and confirmed the fact that with Rs 13 crores, Major is Adivi Sesh's career-best opening.

Kadel posted the opening day figures of Major and tweeted, "#Major grossed Rs 13.40 cr on its Opening day world wide... BEST OPENING of @AdiviSesh career... Audience word of mouth on a positive side!!"

Yesterday, actor-producer Mahesh Babu has expressed his gratitude to people for welcoming Major wholeheartedly. He took his thoughts to Twitter and shared a note that acknowledges the audience's love, and his response to it. In the tweet, Mahesh said, "Thank you for the overwhelming response to #MajorTheFilm. Really proud of my entire team! We made an honest film and India has embraced it. This is just the beginning and #Major will only get bigger.. A must watch for every Indian! #IndiaLovesMajor."

Previously, Adivi talked about pan-India films getting huge success nationwide, but still, he feels the word 'pan-India' is an insult. While speaking to Indian Express, Adivi said, "No. It is an all-Indian film. I believe the word pan-India has been somewhat abused. It sounded good in the beginning as it felt like we are catering to Indians across the country. But then it started sounding a bit like a euphemism for a dubbed film."

"At the end of the day, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in Kerala and grew up in Bangalore. He was a captain in Hyderabad cantonment and a training officer in Haryana. He also fought in Kargil. And he saved hundreds in Mumbai. If that’s not all Indian, then I don’t know what is", the actor elaborated on his answer. Major features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.